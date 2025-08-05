Life's Good with Radio Optimism

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LG, whose brand promise is 'Life's Good', aims to build tools like their new campaign known as 'Radio Optimism' to support people in forming more meaningful connections and spreading positivity.
People are feeling more disconnected from each other in the era of social media: LG, whose brand promise is 'Life's Good', aims to build tools like their new campaign known as 'Radio Optimism' to support people in forming more meaningful connections and spreading positivity. LG conducted a survey which underscores the need for these types of initiatives. Dr. Jean Twenge, Professor of Psychology at San Diego State University, discusses the results of that survey and the overall power of music to connect in today’s society.

You can create your own song for someone by visiting RadioOptimism.LG.com

