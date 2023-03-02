Watch Now
Life Is Better With You Here

Posted at 11:31 AM, Mar 02, 2023
Envision Partnerships in Butler County has an active Suicide Prevention Coalition that works diligently to prevent suicide and improve mental wellness. The Coalition's Taskforce to Improve Mental Health in the African American Community has been helping to support a social campaign called Life Is Better With You Here.

Kimberly McKinney and Pastor Trevor Phillips joined Pete and Michelle to discuss the Greater Cincinnati Faith and Mental Health Collaborative event: Restoring Connections.

Restoring Connections is a free event on April 21 from 8am-1pm at Miami University Voice of America Learning Center. Learn more by visiting www.envisionpartnerships.org

