LG Supports NCAA Mental Health Initiatives Through NAMI Donation

On Monday, April 8th, official NCAA Corporate Partner LG Electronics USA announced a $100,000 donation supporting the National Alliance on Mental Illness and its noteworthy student-athlete programs. As the NCAA Final Four basketball championship weekend wraps up, LG also announced the new “Life’s Good Coaches Award” and the debut of the third season of its successful Transparent Conversations podcast series, further expanding LG’s mental health initiatives.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 11:29:23-04

LG announced its donation, on Monday, April 8th, day of the NCAA championship game, of $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at the NCAA Final Four basketball championship weekend. The donation marks LG’s commitment to supporting and fostering conversations about mental health challenges among college athletes. These athletes often face various obstacles, including academic demands, athletic responsibilities, and the pressures of managing performance-related stress.

Announcement of the first-ever award of its kind, presented by LG and in partnership with the NCAA - “LG Presents: Life’s Good Coaches Award”. The award aims to honor collegiate coaches who go beyond creating supportive environments that empower their students and teams. By recognizing their pivotal role in fostering positivity, this award helps honor those who are breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health in sports.

In tandem with this support and partnership with NAMI, LG remains focused on mental health awareness through its Transparent Conversations podcast series. Launched in 2022, the podcast is hosted by NCAA athlete Taylor Rooks, and provides a platform for candid discussions about student-athlete mental health challenges and exploring topics ranging from the critical connection between mental and physical health to strategies for managing mental well-being. Recent guests include Bobby Hurley, current ASU head coach and Jermaine Kimbrough, ASU men’s basketball associate head coach.

For more information, visit www.lg.com/ncaa

