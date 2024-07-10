LG Continues Partnership with the Tennessee Titans

On Monday, July 8th, at the Tennessee Titans’ training facility in Nashville, LG Electronics USA renewed its multi-year strategic partnership with the Tennessee Titans. During the ceremony, Titans COO and team alumni, including legendary titans Javon Kearse and Keith Bullock presented an honorary football jersey and commemorative football to LG Electronics US CEO, Chris Jung. This highlighted how the partnership will continue to allow the organizations to provide support to local businesses, drive economic growth and provide curated family-friendly programs and events.
