Level Up Celebrations And “Make More Merry” With Pets This Holiday Season

The majority of pet parents continue to be more excited about celebrating the season with their pets than other family members including their parents, siblings and in-laws. This year, Petco is making the holidays even more special for pets and pet parents with the new More & Merrier collection and more convenient ways to shop, experience and give back this season.

Petco National Dog Training Manager, Darris Cooper, shares top tips for safely including pets in all the fun this season has to offer, from feasting and decorating, to finding the perfect gift, navigating the holiday hustle and bustle and even preparing to bring home a new pet.

To learn more, visit Petco.com/Holiday

#WCPO9Sponsor