Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Level Up Celebrations And “Make More Merry” With Pets This Holiday Season

Level Up Celebrations And “Make More Merry” With Pets This Holiday Season
Posted at 12:41 PM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 12:41:40-05

The majority of pet parents continue to be more excited about celebrating the season with their pets than other family members including their parents, siblings and in-laws. This year, Petco is making the holidays even more special for pets and pet parents with the new More & Merrier collection and more convenient ways to shop, experience and give back this season.

Petco National Dog Training Manager, Darris Cooper, shares top tips for safely including pets in all the fun this season has to offer, from feasting and decorating, to finding the perfect gift, navigating the holiday hustle and bustle and even preparing to bring home a new pet.

To learn more, visit Petco.com/Holiday

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Stream 9 First Warning Weather Doppler radar, forecasts and temperatures 24/7 FREE!