Learning more about Metastatic Breast Cancer

Posted at 12:39 PM, Oct 15, 2021
MBC or Metastatic Breast Cancer is the stage of breast cancer where it becomes deadly. Unfortunately, more than 44,000 people in the U.S. are expected to die from breast cancer this year. This is why Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, is dedicated to improving treatments and finding the cures for the disease. Learn more at www.komen.org/mbc

