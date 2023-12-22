Watch Now
Learn to Play Guitar and Piano with Rocksmith+

Singing and talent competition TV shows have awakened a musical interest in people across the nation and around the world. Not only are more people learning to play music, but research has proven there are numerous benefits associated with learning how to play a musical instrument. It can also help build confidence, improve memory and boost creativity. Whether you or someone you know has always wanted to learn how to play the guitar or maybe the piano, it’s easier than you think. One of the easiest ways to learn is online. The music learning service from Ubisoft, called Rocksmith+ has been heralded for setting the standard for aspiring musicians, or people who just want to brush up on their guitar, and now they can learn to play piano too.

For more information, visit getrocksmith.com

