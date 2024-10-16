Laughter is Timeless: A Chat with Bernie Burns, the King of the Catskills

Prepare to be entertained! Pete Scalia and Michelle Hopkins sit down with the legendary Bernie Burns, the King of the Catskills. At 96 years young, Bernie brings a lifetime of laughter and stories that will leave you in stitches. From his early days performing with icons like Rodney Dangerfield to his unforgettable appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, Bernie shares the secrets of his success and longevity.

But that’s not all! Bernie has a brand-new book titled 'My Dear Unconscious', filled with tales from his extraordinary life and insights into the humor that keeps him going.

And don’t forget about the upcoming comedy event at the 13K Room at the Kenwood Theater! Join Bernie for a night of laughs and the chance to win $100 in cash! Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his comedy, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Get your tickets on Eventbrite and grab a copy of 'My Dear Unconscious' on Amazon today!

WHEN: Saturday, October 26 · 7 - 9pm EDT. Doors at 6:30pm

WHERE: Kenwood Theatre, 5901 East Galbraith Road #Suite 200 Cincinnati, OH 45236

