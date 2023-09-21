Enjoy an evening of laughing for an amazing cause!

John Oslica from Window World Cincinnati and Comedian Mark Chalifoux joined Pete Scalia and Michelle Hopkins to tell us more about the 10th annual Laughter is the Best Medicine fundraiser happening tomorrow, September 22 from 6:45pm-11pm at the Newport Syndicate.

To buy a table or tickets, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/wTj/ or find it on WindowWorld.Cincinnati.com