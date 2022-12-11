Watch Now
Last Minute Ideas for Holiday Shopping

Posted at 12:25 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11

There is no question that holiday shopping this year is more challenging than ever. Inflation, supply chain issues and shortages across many categories continue to cause headaches.

Despite the warnings to start shopping early, many of us will still procrastinate leaving us in a tough spot as the holidays draw near. That’s where Jennifer Jolly comes in. There are still some great last minute tech gift ideas out there that you can have in hand before the holidays. Jen shared some great ideas with Michelle Hopkins on Cincy Lifestyle for all of the procrastinators out there, highlighting different products that are still available on each day.

For more information, visit Techish.com

