Last-minute holiday solutions that actually save time

The busiest shopping days of the year are here, but smart solutions can make the holiday rush feel manageable. Tech Life columnist Jennifer Jolly shares her final fabulous picks, focused on saving time, reducing stress and helping shoppers finish strong.

Featured highlights include Samsung’s Galaxy Watch8 with advanced health tracking and personalized insights, along with the Galaxy S25 Ultra designed to handle work, travel, and everyday demands. For last-minute gifting, DoorDash offers same-day delivery on gifts, essentials and more, while Venmo turns cash into a more personal and instant gift. Travelers can also count on Lyft for pre-scheduled airport rides, automatic flight tracking, and expanded options for families and groups.

