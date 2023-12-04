Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Last Minute Gifts with DICK’s

Last Minute Gifts with DICK’s
Posted at 2:53 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 14:53:36-05

Whether you intended to plan ahead or your game plan was to wing it, there’s not much time left on the clock to grab those perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your team. But as every sports fan knows, anything can happen before the buzzer, and there’s always time for a clutch play.

For shoppers who are finally ready to get off the bench and into the game, Lifestyle Expert Kia Malone is ready to coach anyone to the finish line – with tips on the hottest gifts of the season and last minute inspiration, even for the ones who have everything.

Get more last-minute fashion ideas at www.DicksSportingGoods.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Local News

Help those in need with our Toy Team 9 donation drive 2023