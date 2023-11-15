Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Last Call for Medicare Annual Enrollment

Pete Scalia spoke with the Chief Product Officer of Medicare Advantage at UnitedHealthcare, Bobby Hunter, to help you with your Medicare decisions.
Posted at 10:17 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 10:17:32-05

For the millions of people eligible for Medicare, there is no one-size-fits-all approach when shopping for coverage. And with the deadline for enrollment quickly approaching – December 7th – time is running short to make your Medicare coverage decisions for next year.

As we approach the final stretch for Medicare enrollment, it's essential to take a closer look at the often-daunting task of selecting the right plan. The sheer volume of information bombarding consumers through various channels has left many unsure, overwhelmed, and fatigued by the abundance of choices and often-confusing jargon.

But despite the fatigue, it’s critical to make sure you are setting yourself up for success. Choosing a Medicare plan is one of the most important decisions a person can make not only for their health and well-being, but also for their wallet.

For more information, visit www.UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

New season, more fun, appointment TV!