Knee Pain Treatment Options with Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Michael Laidlaw

Posted at 11:49 AM, Jul 25, 2024

Mercy Health offers comprehensive orthopedic and sports medicine care in the Tri-State area with many of the best orthopedists, sports medicine specialist and highly skilled therapists and trainers. From advanced surgical and nonsurgical treatments to superb orthopedic rehabilitation and therapy programs, our orthopedists and sports medicine specialists will get you back to your active life. Learn why the best orthopedists practice at Mercy Health.

For more information, visit https://www.mercy.com/health-care-services/orthopedics-sports-medicine-spine

