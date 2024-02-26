Watch Now
Kick Your Meals Up A Notch This Lenton Season

If you’re one of the many people who observe the Lenten season by eating fish on Friday, you’re not alone. And, Americans, across the board, are diving in and enjoying seafood in a big way. It’s always nice to add something different to the menu and have tasty, convenient and affordable frozen seafood choices on hand for a five-star meal at home. Morey’s products include premium fish filets paired with chef-inspired marinades. The Wild Salmon Seasoned Grill and Wild Cod Butter & Herb are guaranteed crowd pleasers. And, SeaPak Jumbo Coconut Shrimp and Popcorn Shrimp are not only delicious, but are easily prepared in the air fryer, oven or deep fryer.

Learn more at www.moreys.com and www.seapak.com

