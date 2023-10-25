Kenwood Dealer Group Hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

Thousands of people are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, but millions feel the impact as loved ones and friends of those struggling. Kenwood Dealer Group organized a walk to raise awareness and welcomed over 200 employees and their families to take a stand.

