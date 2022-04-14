Kentucky Historical Society: Kentucky Ancestors

One mystery lives within every family; whether that be a possible connection to someone famous, maybe someone infamous, or just a very intriguing person. The Kentucky Historical Society has produced a series called 'Kentucky Ancestors' that digs into the roots of Kentucky's family tree and will be airing on WCPO this Saturday at Noon. Here to tell us more about it is the show's host, Heather French Henry.
