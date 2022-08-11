Kentucky Ancestors: The Lifeblood of Kentucky
Posted at 3:26 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 15:26:46-04
Discover one family’s bond to Kentucky’s waterways and the crucial part they play in our state’s history. One mystery lives within every family; whether that be a possible connection to someone famous, maybe someone infamous, or just a very intriguing person. The Kentucky Historical Society has produced a series called 'Kentucky Ancestors' that digs into the roots of Kentucky's family tree and will be airing on WCPO this Saturday at Noon. Here to tell us more about it is the show's host, Heather French Henry.
Learn more about the show: https://history.ky.gov/KYAncestors-TV
