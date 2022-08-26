Watch Now
Kentucky Ancestors Season Finale

Posted at 1:34 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 13:34:22-04

Every family has a rich history and memories of their home state.
The Kentucky Historical Society has produced a series called 'Kentucky Ancestors' that digs into the roots of Kentucky's family tree. Heather French Henry, the host for season two of Kentucky Ancestors, talks more about the program centered on genealogy discovery and what we can expect in this finale episode.

Watch the final of Season 2 on Saturday, August 27 at 12pm on WCPO 9.

To watch past episodes from Season 1 and Season 2, visit history.ky.gov or YouTube.com/KentuckyHistoricalSociety

