Keeping your kids safe on TikTok

Posted at 1:18 PM, Dec 05, 2022
Do you wish you knew more about how to keep your teens safe online? TikTok is sharing parental controls that allow parents to manage their teens' accounts. Eric Ebenstein, Director of Public Policy at TikTok, discusses how the Family Pairing tool empowers parents or guardians to keep their teens safe online through settings, including controls over how long teens can spend on TikTok, who can watch their videos, and more.

To learn more, visit www.tiktok.com/safety/en/guardians-guide/.

