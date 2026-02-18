Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Keeping more of your money in retirement

Learn how small fees can grow into big losses in retirement. Golden Reserve offers a complimentary Roadmap for Retirement to help keep more of your money.
Keeping more of your money in retirement
Posted
and last updated

Hidden fees could be quietly draining your retirement savings, sometimes by more than $500,000. Golden Reserve will analyze your advisor fees and investment costs, showing you their long-term impact. Call 513-912-4335 or visit www.GetYourRoadmap.com to schedule your complimentary Roadmap for Retirement today.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Let's Talk, Sharonville! We want to meet you February 25th to find solutions, together