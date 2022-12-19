Watch Now
Keep Your TikTok Account Secure

Posted at 11:50 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 11:50:20-05

Are your social media accounts secure? Eric Ebenstein, Director of Public Policy for TikTok, shares tips on how to keep both your and your teenager’s TikTok accounts secure through the app’s parental controls. Parents or guardians can manage their teen’s account through these safety settings by connecting accounts and choosing features such as screen time management and search restrictions.

