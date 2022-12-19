Keep Your TikTok Account Secure

Are your social media accounts secure? Eric Ebenstein, Director of Public Policy for TikTok, shares tips on how to keep both your and your teenager’s TikTok accounts secure through the app’s parental controls. Parents or guardians can manage their teen’s account through these safety settings by connecting accounts and choosing features such as screen time management and search restrictions.

