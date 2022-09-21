Keep Your Meal Prep on Track with ETC Meal Bundles

Back to school schedules are busy, especially now that extracurricular and sports are back in full swing. This is when we want EASY dinner meals with all the ingredients on hand and short preparation time. ETC’s meal bundles are easy to order online, complete with everything in the package except a few kitchen staples like butter, salt, pepper. ETC meal bundles are all fresh ingredients and help you overcome the dreaded “What’s for dinner?” question.

ETC customers use our easy online ordering at ETCproduce.com to receive next day farm fresh delivery of regional fresh local produce, pastured meats, heritage eggs, meal bundles and prepared foods.

Looking for a late Summer Dish incorporating the harvest of the last of summer produce and early fall squashes? Look no further. Toncia Chavez, co-founder of ETC Produce & Provisions, shares a delicious recipe.

Grilled Delicata Squash with Local Chicken Italian Sausage Crispy Potatoes, Local Greens & Italian Parmesan

Preheat your gill so its nice and hot or if it’s a rainy night as it has been lately, you can use your oven set at 425 degrees

1. Cut Delicata Squash stem to stem, scooping out the seeds. LEAVE SKIN ON!

2. Cut into half moons about ½ thick.

3. Place on Sheet pan with High Temp Oil & Grill Seasoning Garlic Goodness is my Favorite

4. Poke Idaho potatoes and microwave them for 5-7 minutes until fork tender.

5. Cut potatoes long ways and place on sheet pan with Delicate squash.

6. Roll potatoes in oil and Garlic Goodness

7. Grill Chicken Sausages

8. Cook Delicate Squash until tender 7-8 Minutes

9. Place potatoes on grill until crispy 5-7minutes

10. Sprinkle Parmesan on potatoes after they are grilled and crispy.

11. Dress Local Greens in Carfangnas Family Italian Dressing

12. Plate Potato, Delicate, dresses Greens and then sausage for a beautiful & easy late summer early fall Dinner.

Cant find Delicata?? You can use Acorn or any other squash that you can eat the skin.

Don’t like Parmesan Cheese? Goat cheese is a great alternative in this recipe.

Dairy Free? Skip the real parm and use a Parm Alternative or Nutritional Yeast.

