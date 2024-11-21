Watch Now
Keep Your Home Safe from Lead Paint with the Help of Hamilton County

Lead paint was banned in 1978, but many homes still contain it. As lead paint deteriorates, it creates lead dust that can harm children, leading to developmental delays and other health issues. The program’s comprehensive services include testing for lead on painted surfaces, in dust, and even in the soil around your home.
If you live in a home built before 1978 (especially those older than 1940), you could be at risk for lead paint hazards that can impact your children's health. Hamilton County's Lead Hazard Reduction Program offers free testing to detect lead and provides resources to help make your home safer.

If you have a child under 6 years old or are pregnant, you may qualify for this free program! Plus, if your home meets the qualifications, you can receive assistance in making your home safer and healthier overall.

Visit www.HCPH.org or call 513-421-LEAD to learn more and apply today!

