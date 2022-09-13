Keep Your Gutters Clear with Dry Effect
Keep Your Gutters Clear with Dry Effect
Posted at 12:15 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 12:15:35-04
It feels like Fall which means it's the perfect time for some outdoor home maintenance. Nick Alley from Dry Effect shares some tips to keep your gutters clear.
To learn more about Dry Effect and find more tips, visit DryEffect.com
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..