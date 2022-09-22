Keep Your Crawl Space Clear From Moisture

Crawl spaces isn't something you may think of when it comes to keeping moisture out of your home. The common issues found within crawl spaces are:

- ground moisture

- vapor barrier is not installed properly

- negative drainage

- flooding

Nick Alley from Dry Effect shares solutions to keeping your crawl space clear from moisture in today's maintence minute. To learn more about Dry Effect, visit DryEffect.com

Dry Effect is currently hiring for Water and Mold Technicians. You can apply today at DryEffect.com/Careers or call 513-763-2121

#WCPO9Sponsor