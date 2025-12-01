Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Keep pets healthy this holiday season with VIP Petcare

VIP Petcare shares simple safety tips to help pet parents protect their furry family members, from avoiding toxic foods to keeping ornaments and tinsel out of reach.
The holiday season brings decorations, gatherings, and foods that can create new risks for pets. VIP Petcare shares simple safety tips to help pet parents protect their furry family members, from avoiding toxic foods to keeping ornaments and tinsel out of reach.

VIP Petcare also offers affordable pop-up vet clinics across the Cincinnati metro area, including preventatives, vaccines, and microchipping. Pet parents can learn more, RSVP ahead of time, or find a nearby clinic at VIPPetcare.com.

