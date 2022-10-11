Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Keep Moisture Out of Your Crawl Space

Keep Moisture Out of Your Crawl Space
Posted at 12:01 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 12:01:35-04

We've been in quite the dry spell. In fact, our last drop of rain recorded at CVG was back on September 25! It's great time to make sure your home is ready when the rain returns this week. You may immediately think of protecting your roofs, windows or basements, but did you know that crawl spaces are also an easy for moisture to get inside? Nick alley from Dry Effect tells us more.

Dry Effect is currently hiring for Water and Mold Technicians. You can apply today at DryEffect.com/Careers or call 513-763-2121

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Watch start to finish on WCPO 9, the official TV station of the Blink Parade!