Kayla Storms and her Road to Recovery at Addiction Recovery Care

Addiction Recovery Care has a program that works! Their unique approach focuses on treating the whole person - mind, body, and spirit - with a four-phase program that leads to long-term recovery. Nick Oliver, the host of Road to Recovery, spoke with Kayla Storms, who is 8 years in recovery. Kayla shares more about her personal journey and the impact Addiction Recovery Care has made on her life. For more information, visit www.arccenters.com

If you know someone who would benefit from any Addiction Recovery Care program, do not hesitate to call ARC to begin an assessment at 877-959-2321 or visit arccenters.com to use our confidential chat function. They are available 24/7/365.

#WCPO9Sponsor