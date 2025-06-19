Just Jerks brings Caribbean Flavor to Cincinnati Food Truck Festival
Get a taste of Caribbean flavor right here in Cincinnati! Just Jerks shares what’s cooking ahead of the Cincinnati Food Truck Festival on June 21 at Summit Park in Blue Ash.
Get a taste of the tropics! Just Jerks is bringing their famous jerk chicken and fried plantains to the Cincinnati Food Truck Festival at Summit Park on June 21 from 11am-10pm. Come hungry and sample dishes from 40+ local food trucks. For more information, visit www.cincinnatifoodtruckassociation.org and www.thatsjerk.com
