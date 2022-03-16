Jurassic Quest: The Largest and Most Realistic Dinosaur Exhibit

The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! The nation's largest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs are ready to delight Cincinnati-area families when Jurassic Quest heads indoors at the Duke Energy Convention Center March 25-27.

Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to re-launch since March 2020 due to the pandemic and will visit with its most beloved and unique indoor experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, photo opportunities, and more.

