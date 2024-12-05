Watch Now
Journey to the North Pole with Santa

Step into a winter wonderland at EnterTRAINment Junction! Pete Scalia and Michelle Hopkins visited this festive destination and experienced the Journey to the North Pole, complete with twinkling lights, snowy landscapes, Santa’s workshop, and even Mrs. Claus’s cozy kitchen. Santa himself made a surprise appearance and had some fun with Pete and Michelle about the naughty and nice list!

Plan your holiday adventure soon—Santa is only there until December 24th, and the festivities wrap up on January 5, 2025. For more details and tickets, visit www.EnterTRAINmentJunction.com

