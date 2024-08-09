Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Jonathan Kyle's Road to Recovery

Jonathan Kyle's Road to Recovery
Posted
and last updated

Struggling with addiction can feel like a never-ending battle, but there’s always a glimmer of hope. Jonathan Kyle shares his powerful story of hitting rock bottom and finding a new path through recovery. His journey might just inspire you to take the first step toward change. If you know someone who would benefit from any Addiction Recovery Care program, do not hesitate to call ARC to begin an assessment at 877-959-2321 or visit arccenters.com to use their confidential chat function. They are available 24/7/365.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.