Jon Jon on the Job: West Side Brewing and CABVI

In an all-new Jon Jon on the Job, Jon Curl is back and so is Braille Ale™ Gose! Join Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired and West Side Brewing on July 8th from 6-9 PM to celebrate the return of one of the first beer cans in the country with actual raised braille on the label. Spend your evening drinking beer, rocking out to Dirty Mike and the Six Speeds, playing fundraising games, and enjoying food from Big Dogg's BBQ food truck. Braille Ale will be available on tap and in 6-packs during the launch party. A portion of all food and beverage purchases will be donated back to CABVI to support our services which help individuals adapt to vision loss! After the launch party, Braille Ale will be available in 6-packs during taproom hours, and at select retailers while supplies last.
Posted at 2:40 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 14:40:34-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
Cincy Lifestyle Team