Jon Jon on the Job: West Side Brewing and CABVI

In an all-new Jon Jon on the Job, Jon Curl is back and so is Braille Ale™ Gose! Join Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired and West Side Brewing on July 8th from 6-9 PM to celebrate the return of one of the first beer cans in the country with actual raised braille on the label. Spend your evening drinking beer, rocking out to Dirty Mike and the Six Speeds, playing fundraising games, and enjoying food from Big Dogg's BBQ food truck. Braille Ale will be available on tap and in 6-packs during the launch party. A portion of all food and beverage purchases will be donated back to CABVI to support our services which help individuals adapt to vision loss! After the launch party, Braille Ale will be available in 6-packs during taproom hours, and at select retailers while supplies last.