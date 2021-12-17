Jon Jon on the Job: Tech Hacks for the Blind or Visually Impaired

Navigating technology can be dubious at the best of times, but imagine trying to send a work email or download the latest app with low or no vision. Our friend Jon Curl is back on the job to see if he can learn how to provide keyboard shortcuts and other IT work with Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired .

