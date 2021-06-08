Jon Jon on the Job: Reading for CABVI

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Jon Curl is going back to his roots in radio for an all new Jon Jon on the Job! Jon is dusting off his mic and headphones and learning more about the Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired's Radio Reading Service program. Will he be looking at a second career or will the listeners be covering their ears? Let's find out!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.