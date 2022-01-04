Jon Jon on the Job: CMC's The Science Behind Pixar

There's something about Pixar movies that can transport you to a more innocent time, and to remind you about things you love. But what does it take to be a Pixar animator? Jon Curl is on the job again to see if he makes the cut at the Cincinnati Museum Center, or if he'll be sent packing!
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 17:13:44-05
There's something about Pixar movies that can transport you to a more innocent time, and to remind you about things you love. But what does it take to be a Pixar animator? Jon Curl is on the job again to see if he makes the cut at the Cincinnati Museum Center, or if he'll be sent packing!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
Cincy Lifestyle Team