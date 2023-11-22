Join Creamette’s Holiday Recipe Challenge

Tis the season to get into the kitchen with your family. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French joined Michelle Hopkins to help families celebrate this holiday season with Creamette, the beloved dry pasta brand known for inspiring mealtime masterpieces every day.

In the spirit of getting more people in the kitchen, the brand is combining two favorite holiday traditions — family recipes and festive sweaters — and offering 100 lucky fans who submit their favorite holiday recipe, featuring a pasta variety of their choice, a chance to win a year’s supply of Creamette.

Visit www.RecipeSweater.com for more details on the contest

Shop for Creamette at your local grocery store and mass retailers

To find details on this great holiday contest from Creamette, head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok

#WCPO9Sponsor