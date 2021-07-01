John Glenn Centennial Celebration in Guernsey County

Join us as we commemorate astronaut, Senator and beloved son, John H. Glenn Jr.’s life and accomplishments on July 16-18, 2021 in two Southeast Ohio communities, Cambridge and New Concord, Ohio. Glenn was born in Cambridge and raised in New Concord. These two communities are collaborating in recognition of what would be his 100th birthday on July 18, 2021. There is a weekend full of events is being planned for the special John Glenn Centennial Celebration. Check-out https://visitguernseycounty.com/getaway-packages/john-glenn-centennial-celebration.html [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] to learn more about the special weekend celebration.

While in the area be sure to pick up the John & Annie Glenn Heritage Trail Brochure and visit locations of importance to Glenn’s life, such as the John & Annie Glenn Museum (John’s family home), the John Glenn Post Office (where he got the forms to sign up for military service) and two historic theaters (The State Theatre and The Strand Theatre) where he and Annie attended shows.

