Jet's Pizza is Celebrating 45 Years

Jet’s Pizza is celebrating their 45th Anniversary in style with Cincy Lifestyle's Michelle Hopkins and Pete Scalia. Join us in congratulating them on this huge milestone!

To Celebrate 45 Years, Jet's is offering 45% off any 4 Corner or 8 Corner Pizza from 8/21 – 8/27 when you order online at www.JetsPizza.com Use online code ANV45 Valid for Pick-Up and Delivery

#WCPO9Sponsor