Jet's Pizza is Celebrating 45 Years
Jet's Pizza is Celebrating 45 Years - To Celebrate 45 Years, Jet's is offering 45% off any 4 Corner or 8 Corner Pizza from 8/21 – 8/27 when you order online at www.JetsPizza.com Use online code ANV45. Valid for Pick-Up and Delivery
Posted at 1:40 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 13:40:00-04
Jet’s Pizza is celebrating their 45th Anniversary in style with Cincy Lifestyle's Michelle Hopkins and Pete Scalia. Join us in congratulating them on this huge milestone!
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..