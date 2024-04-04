Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

It's Time to Just Dance

Whether it’s a workout routine you do alone or in a group setting, maintaining that New Years’ resolution momentum can be challenging. While dancing has often been incorporated into fitness routines, researchers have found there’s a variety of benefits to letting your inner dancer free and have some fun.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 11:16:26-04

Whether it’s a workout routine you do alone or in a group setting, maintaining that New Years’ resolution momentum can be challenging. While dancing has often been incorporated into fitness routines, researchers have found there’s a variety of benefits to letting your inner dancer free and have some fun. If you decide to start incorporating dance into your workout routine, Lifestyle expert Kia Malone suggests Ubisoft’s Just Dance 2024 Edition – the #1 music video game platform of all time, as an approachable and enjoyable way for you to dance – or workout – in a solo or local multiplayer mode, so you can dance by yourself or with friends to some of your favorite songs.

Learn more at justdancegame.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.