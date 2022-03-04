Watch
Is Your Cat on a Junk Food Diet?

Posted at 2:23 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 14:23:48-05

You’re eating healthier. The kids are eating healthier, but how’s the cat doing? Is she eating like a human…or like the hunter her ancestors were?

Like humans, cats rely on adequate nutrition to stay healthy with everything from immune support, heart, digestive and joint health, even brain function. And while you could never imagine Mr. Whiskers as a predator, he comes from an ancestry of carnivores – meaning his sweet, fluffy body is best supported by, well, prey. Specifically fresh and raw prey.

