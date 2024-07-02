Introducing John Deere’s Chief Tractor Officer
Ready for a revolution in farming and tech? Meet Rex Curtiss, John Deere’s first-ever Chief Tractor Officer! This groundbreaking role aims to connect Gen Z with the roots of their food and infrastructure through innovative social media content. Learn more at www.deere.com and follow Rex on Instagram and TikTok @JohnDeere
