Inside CES 2025: Top Tech Picks with Mario Armstrong

CES 2025 is the epicenter of innovation, and Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong joined Pete Scalia straight from Las Vegas to highlight this year’s standout tech. From LG’s sleek Counter-Depth MAX Refrigerator to ecobee’s smart security bundle , JBL ’s PartyBox 520, Aiper ’s Scuba X1 Pro Max pool robot, and EcoFlow ’s Delta Pro 3 energy solution, these products are shaping the future of home and lifestyle tech. Explore more at www.BestofCES.com .

