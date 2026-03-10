Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Innovations making life easier at home in 2026

From oral health and affordable prescriptions to green power and smart shades, Stephanie Humphrey shares innovations for everyday life. More info at www.TipsOnTV.com
Smart technology is moving fast in 2026, and it’s helping families save time, money, and improve wellness. Tech expert Stephanie Humphrey shares practical innovations including the Philips Sonicare 7100 for better oral health, GoodRx for up to 80% savings on prescriptions, the Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus for safe, quiet backup power, and GE Smart Shades for an instant home upgrade. These tools are designed to simplify daily life, reduce friction, and improve comfort. Learn more about these innovations and how they can fit into your routine at www.TipsOnTV.com.

