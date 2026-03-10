Innovations making life easier at home in 2026

Smart technology is moving fast in 2026, and it’s helping families save time, money, and improve wellness. Tech expert Stephanie Humphrey shares practical innovations including the Philips Sonicare 7100 for better oral health, GoodRx for up to 80% savings on prescriptions, the Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus for safe, quiet backup power, and GE Smart Shades for an instant home upgrade. These tools are designed to simplify daily life, reduce friction, and improve comfort. Learn more about these innovations and how they can fit into your routine at www.TipsOnTV.com.

#WCPO9Sponsor