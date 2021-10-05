Indoor Air Quality Breakthroughs

October is National Indoor Air Quality Month, and it comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 3.8 million premature deaths are caused each year by indoor air pollution, and COVID-19 has put a spotlight on indoor air quality. We talked to one of the nation’s top holistic doctors about this important issue. Taz Bhatia, MD.
Dr. Bhatia is a champion of superwomen, integrative health and a wellness expert, who gained national recognition with her best-selling books, “What Doctors Eat,” “The 21 Day Belly Fix,” and the breakthrough “Super Woman RX.” Dr. Taz has served as a medical expert for CNN Headline News and has been on shows like Dr. Oz, TODAY, The Doctors, Access Hollywood and GMA.
Posted at 6:36 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 18:36:44-04
