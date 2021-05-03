Increased Screen Time & Headaches

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an exponential increase in screen time, especially among gamers. According to new research, 92% of gamers reported spending more time gaming during the pandemic.

One of the unintended consequences of increased screen time, according to a new survey by Excedrin, is more headaches. The research revealed 83% of gamers who have experienced headaches while gaming said they’ve had to stop playing due to their headaches. The survey also found 71% of gamers are concerned about headaches related to prolonged gaming, yet the majority of them play through the pain.

That’s why Excedrin is teaming up with 100 Thieves Founder & CEO and professional gamer Matthew Haag, aka NaDeSHoT to educate the gaming community around the prevalence of headaches and the unintended consequence of the “no quit” mentality in esports.