Improve Your Well-Being with Calm
Posted at 12:50 PM, May 05, 2023
It’s Mental Health Awareness Month. One of the top contributors to our mental health – something that takes up to a third of our lives – is our jobs. Angela King takes a look at some ways we can improve our well-being and be at our best at work.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..