Fall is here! We see the leaves falling & everything pumpkin-spiced, along with changes in temperature and weather conditions mean increased stress on your homes pipes, drains, and overall plumbing system. Nate Hudelson, Owner of Schlueter Plumbing, joined Pete Scalia to help you stay ahead and avoid common issues that occur when the seasons change.

For more information, visit NoNonsensePlumber.com or call 513-771-7588

#WCPO9Sponsor