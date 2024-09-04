From imagination to reality—see how one campaign is helping kids fall in love with reading, one book at a time. Today only, your donation to the "If You Give a Child a Book ..." campaign will be matched by the Scripps Howard Fund, doubling your impact! Every dollar you give buys books for children in our local Title I schools, allowing them to choose books that spark their interest at a free Scholastic Book Fair. For more information and to donate, visit www.wcpo.com/giveabook
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..
